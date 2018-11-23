Udhampur: NCC cadets, police conduct traffic safety awareness drive

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 23-:
A traffic control and safety awareness drive was organized by the volunteers of NCC Unit Boys, second Battalion of Government Degree College, Ramnagar in collaboration with the local Police Station.
According to an official, as part of the traffic safety drive, the cadets explained the importance of wearing helmet and seat belt for the two and four-wheeler drivers for their own safety. The cadets performed traffic control operations along with the Police personals.
Principal of the College, Dr Y P Kundal appreciated the efforts made by the NCC cadets and the local police for making this drive successful.
Among others NCC Coordinator, Prof. Aditya Sharma Station House Officer Police Station, Ramnagar, Rakesh Singh besides staff members and students of the College were present, the official said.