Udhampur: Meeting to resolve issues regarding highway held

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
In order to provide basic amenities to the inhabitants of village Jakhani and other villages along side of Highway, the District Development Commissioner, Udhampur Ravinder Kumar convened a meeting with Project Director National Highway Authority of India in his Office Chamber here on Monday.
According to an official, the meeting was held to discuss the issues pertaining to construction of Subways/under pass on crossing points and retaining wall along with the sides of National Highway between Phalata to Chenani Nashri tunnel as required due to widening of NH.
The DDC directed the Project Director NHAI to construct foot bridges at Bharat Nagar and protection walls along steep slopes of National Highway to avoid any mishap, sideways at Thanda Padder Gole Mela and construct underpass at accident prone area at Sangoor Chowk.
He directed the concerned officers to remove the bottlenecks and sort out the issues pertaining to their respective departments on priority. DDC asked the Project Director NHAI to start work on above mentioned points immediately.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Krishan Lal, ASP Tabassum Parveen, Xen PWD Purshotam Lal, Xen PDD Rajinder Gupta besides other district officers of concerned departments and representatives of Bharat Nagar were present in the meeting who projected above mentioned demands, the official added.