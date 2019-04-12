Udhampur man dies under mysterious circumstances in Shopian

April 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Police have launched a probe after a man from Udhampir was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Meluhra area of Shopian district in south Kashmir on Friday.

Officials said Yaseen Ali son of Talib Hussain, a resident of Udhampur, along with his colleague yesterday evening arrived at Meluhra village to stay at the house of local resident Farooq Ahmad Alie for the night.

Talib did not wake up this morning and was shifted to a nearby hospital in an unconscious state, they said.

Talib and his colleagues according to reports deal with Auto Rikshaws.

The doctors at the health facility declared him as brought dead, they said.

A police officer said that the man died under mysterious conditions and as such they have taken cognizance of the incident and registered a case under 174 CrPc in this regard. (GNS)