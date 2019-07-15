Udhampur gets 2 more J&K Bank ATMs

July 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

J&K Bank on Friday commissioned two more Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) in Udhampur- the third-largest town of the Jammu region.

As per a spokesperson, J&K Bank President, Ghulam Mohammad Sadiq inaugurated the two offsite ATMs commissioned at Kallar and Omarh Morh in Udhampur in presence of the bank’s Vice Presidents, Vibhakar Khajuria, Shareesh Sharma, Zonal Head, Anand Pal Singh, Cluster Heads and other senior officials of the bank amid a gathering of valuable customers, senior citizens and local businessmen.

“Customer convenience is our priority and we are hopeful that these ATMs will bring ease into the lives of the locals with easy access to their cash at any time. We remain committed to providing world-class technology-driven services to the customers at their doorsteps,” the President said after inaugurating the ATMs.

Hailing J&K Bank for its outreach, the local residents and businessmen appreciated it for providing easy and hassle-free banking facilities to the people of the area.

Notably, with the inauguration, the bank has augmented its ATM network in Jammu zone to 430 ATMs.