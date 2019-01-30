Udhampur: Employment deptt holds meeting

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, JANUARY 29:
As a part of awareness regarding the registration of unorganized workers in the district, the Employment department on Tuesday convened a meeting with the concerned officers and other stakeholders.
As per an official, during the meeting, Deputy Director Employment, Subash Dogra impressed upon all the stake holders who are professing the trades of Carpet Weaver, Tailor, Cobbler, Gold Smith, Copper Smith, Handloom handicraft worker, Paper mashile worker, Potter, Hair Dresser, Hawker/street vendor, Washer, Baker, Gardener, Spinning Wheel worker, Kniting worker, Agriculture worker, Automobile Mechanic, Tyre worker, Brick Worker, Wood cutter, Coolies working in transport yards and other busy places, Pony wala, Embroidery worker, Zarduzi worker, Rag Picker, Electronic goods repair worker, Leather worker, Security Services, Shops and Establishment services with strength below 10, 30, Petrol Diesel Pump services, Domestic worker, etc. to fill up the prescribed form to get registered under the category of unorganized workers under social security Act 2008.
The Councillors of Municipal Council Udhampur, who were present in the meeting, were apprised about various aspects of the process of registration of unorganized workers and exhorted upon to work earnestly towards success of this programme. They were provided the prescribed forms for further distribution among the stake holders for registeration as unorganized workers.
For registration as unorganized workers, the beneficiary/applicant has to provide two passport size photographs, date of birth proof, qualification, Bank A/C No. and Adhar Number besides details of dependents.