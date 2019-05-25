Udhampur: DLSA holds awareness event on child protection Act

May 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Udhampur on Friday organised a day long awareness programme on legal protection against Child Abuse and Sexual Violence (POCSO) here at Delhi Public School.

As per an official, awareness Camp was held under the chairmanship of Sub Judge Sandeep Kour, Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Udhampur.

Resource person Child Psychologist Malika Gautam, Principal Delhi Public School and Retainer Lawyer Swatanter Dev and Sanjit Kumar were present.

The session enlightened the students about protection of Children from Sexual offence Act, and its provisions. The programme started with a brief introduction about POCSO by Resource person Child Psychologist Malika Gautam and Anmol Rathore.

The Secretary DLSA explained in detail the legal protection against the child sexual abuse and rights of children. She said that the aim of organizing such programme is to aware every child of his/her rights guaranteed under different laws and about ways to fight any kind of physical, sexual, emotional or psychological abuse at the hands of any persons at home or outside home. She also spoke on the Juvenile Justice Care and Protection Act and POSCO laws.

She urged parents and teachers to immediately contact legal service authority, police or court in case any child abuse case takes place to get justice to the victim, instead of trying to hide it.

She also asked students to learn from the awareness session and be the ambassadors of change with sharing awareness of child rights to each student, siblings and friends to stop child abuse in the society.

The programme was attended by of students, teachers, members of DLSA Udhampur, Retainer lawyers and others. There was also an interactive sessions wherein the queries of students were sorted, the official added.