Udhampur: DIPR hosts symposium on ‘Drug de-addiction’

May 03, 2019

As a part of Nasha Mukt Abhiyan launched by District Administration Udhampur, Department of Information & Public Relation (DIPR) District Information Centre, organized a symposium on the topic “Drug de-addiction’ here at Government Higher Secondary School Krimachi.

As per an official, Principal of the host school, Sarita Gupta was the chief guest.

As many as 07 students of different government and private educational institutions participated in the contest and expressed their views on the topic.

Ayushi Thakur - student of class 11th clinched first position, while Priya Devi of class 12th and Sarika Bandral of class 12th secured second and third positions, respectively. Besides t Somil Singh of class 8th and Usman Bhat of class 9th bagged the consolation prizes in the symposium.

Addressing the students, the chief guest highlighted the adverse effects of drug addiction to one’s health. She appreciated efforts made by Information Department for organizing this competition in the educational institutions which play a vital role in our society. She urged the department to organize such more programmes in near future also.

District Information Officer, Udhampur Er. Sajad Bashir Somberia also threw light on the topic. He urged the students to come forward to disseminate the awareness among the common masses.

A pledge was given to the students and teachers that they will say no to drugs and work to make society drug free, the official added.