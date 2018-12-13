Udhampur: DEO for 100 percent voter enrolment

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, December-12-:
District Election Officer, Ravinder Kumar on Wednesday asked the officers of concerned department to achieve 100% voter enrolment of the district and organize special camps on 16th of December at each polling station to reach out to the voters.
According to an official, the DEO, while reviewing the preparedness for Special Summary revision of Photo Electoral Rolls of intensive nature starting from January 1, 2019, said during massive enrollment and special camps would be organized at all polling stations of the district.
He informed that all eligible male/female populations who are attaining the age of 18 years and above and left out are to be included in voter list by filling form number (6) where they can easily approach or submit their claims and objections in a hassle free manner.
The DEO said that in special summary camp the main priority would be first time voters and also directed the concerned that Dead/ Deletions /Repeated /permanently shifted voters, be removed and new entries enrolled in the camp.
The DEO directed the BLOs and supervisors for reaching out to every household and every voter in different ways for information dissemination and enrollment.