Udhampur: DC takes stock of amenities

May 06, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A district administration team led by Deputy Commissioner Dr Piyush Singla on Sunday listened to public grievances and took stock of basic facilities in rural areas of Sub Division Chenani.

As per an official, accompanied by ADDC Ashok Kumar and district officers of all the departments, the DC assessed the problems faced by local people and resolved several issues at Panchayat Sarar.

On the way, DDC inspected Sub Divisional Hospital Chenani and took the stock of facilities being provided to the patients, inspected the position of medicines in the store and directed the CMO to maintain record of stock position on a digital platform.

DDC inspected old hospital building, Bus stand and also reviewed the functioning of Tehsil and SDM Offices.

The DDC expressed anguish over dilapidated condition of the road and directed the Xen R&B to gear up men and machinery and complete the up gradation of work in a time bound manner.

He asked the Xen PMGSY to take strict action against the defaulter contractors. The DDC enlisted various new initiatives undertaken by the administration to improve education and health sector and better service delivery by different departments, the official added.