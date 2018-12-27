Udhampur: DC takes stock of achievements under DCB

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, DECEMBER 26:
District Development Commissioner Ravinder Kumar on Wednesday reviewed physical and financial achievements under District Capex Budget 2018-19 here at a meeting of line departments.
According to an official, detailed discussions were held on host of issues including Road safety, Bio and Non biodegradable garbage disposal , Geo-Tagging of assets, enrollment under Ayushman Bharat, progress on Languishing Projects, Sports stadiums. The DC asked the district heads to expedite the pace of work to achieve the targets set for current fiscal.
Taking review of Health, Education, PWD R&B, ICDS, RDD, Department of Youth Services and Sports, Irrigation and other departments, the DC directed them to adhere to the time line especially set for the completion of languishing projects and flagship schemes. He stressed on judicious and 100 % utilization of funds well before the end of the financial year.
The BDOs were asked for completion of Geo-tagging of all pending IHHLs within stipulated time frame. District Officers were directed to follow up the matters which require nod by higher authorities. He further asked the district heads to ensure that all the Government employees under their control must wear Identity card.
Among others present in the meeting were Additional Deputy Commissioner, Gurvinderjeet Singh, Chief Planning Officer, Rajeev Bhushan, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Sonu Pargal, Santosh Sukhedeve Executive Engineer and other district Officers, the official added.