Udhampur: DC flags off cycle rally on Poshan Pakhwada

To generate awareness about Poshan Pakhwada Department of Public Health Engineering Udhampur Sunday organized a cycle rally on hygiene in collaboration with ICDS Udhampur.

As per an official, District Development Commissioner, Dr. Piyush Singla flagged off the rally from DC Office Complex.

The rally passed through Slathia Chowk, Court road, Main Bazaar, Bus Stand and finally culminated at DC Office.

Speaking on the occasion, DDC said the main objective of organizing this awareness rally is to sensitize the common masses about the nutritional status of children of 0-6-year age and lactating mothers.

He said it is our social responsibility to be a part of Prime Minister’s overarching scheme for holistic nutrition for a malnutrition free India and also appealed to the common masses of the district to actively participate in the campaign to make the district free from malnutrition.

Among others, Executive Engineer PHE, CDPO, Yash paul Sharma and other officers and officials of concerned departments besides large number of cyclist were present on the occasion, the official added.

