Udhampur: DC administers oath to MC President, Vice President

Rising Kashmir News

Jammu, January 03:

 The newly-elected President and Vice President of Municipal Council, Udhampur were on Thursday administered oath of office.
According to an official, Deputy Commissioner, Ravinder Kumar administered oath to Yogeshwar Gupta as President and Surinder Singh Khalsa as Vice President of Municipal Council, Udhampur.
The oath ceremony was attended by Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajiv Om Parkash Pandey, Chief Executive Officer, Municipal Council, Udhampur Santosh Kotwal and other Councilors, Ex- Councillors and prominent citizens of the town.

