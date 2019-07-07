Udhampur: CSR works sanctioned for Battal Ballian Industrial Estate

July 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Civic Development works under Corporate Social Responsibility were sanctioned on Sunday to provide enhanced facilities to the locals here in Battal Ballian Industrial Estate area.

As per an official, in this regard, District Development Commissioner, Dr Piyush Singla chaired a meeting of Industrial Association and officers of concerned departments.

The DDC also reviewed the logistics like power, water supply and road-connectivity available to the manufacturing units at the Industrial Estate.

Dr Singla exhorted upon the officers to work in close tandem to provide enhanced facilities to the Industrial Estate Battal Ballian to improve quality & reduce production cost for survival of existing small scale industries & attracting maximum entrepreneurs to establish their ventures in the District.

He also exhorted upon the unit holders to maintain cleanliness in the surroundings and adhere to the pollution control norms so that the locals of the area may not face any health problems. He asked them to ensure proper disposal of industrial waste & carry out plantation to uplift the ambience of the area.

The DC assigned Development works of over Rs.40 lakhs to various units for the betterment of the community around IID Battal Ballian under CSR and exhorted upon the unit holders to come forward to mitigate the sufferings of the locals around the Industrial Estate as a goodwill gesture.

The works include construction of lane/drains, bowlies, passenger sheds, afforestation, besides providing financial assistance to the poor & destitute. He urged the unit holders to complete all these works with in a period of three months.

Earlier, General Manager DIC, Suram Chand Sharma gave a brief description of the industrial scenario in the District in general and Industrial Estate Battal Ballian in particular with category wise details of units registered in the District, the official added.