Udhampur: Committee constituted to keep tab on private schools

April 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Piyush Singla on Thursday constituted a district level committee to enforce the directions of High Court and the Fee Fixation Committee (FFC) regarding the regulation of fee structure of private schools affiliated to JKBOSE /CBSE in the district.

As per an official, Dr. Piyush Singla directed the District Level Committee to conduct regular inspection of all the JKBOSE/CBSE schools which are not adhering to the guidelines of High Court. He said the administration will act sternly against the schools profiteering by selling books from school premises and forcing parents / guardians to purchase high priced books from specified shops/vendors.

Singla exhorted upon parents/guardians to come forward and register their grievances on chiefeducationofficerudhampur@rediffmail.com, while the District Level Committee was directed to take prompt action on reported violations, the official added.