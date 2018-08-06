Udhampur areas declared ODF

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
The three Panchayats Katwalt, Pachote and Matloa of Block Chenani were on Sunday declared as Open Defection Free (ODF).
District Development Commissioner, Ravinder Kumar made the announcement while addressing a gathering in the area, an official said.
The DDC congratulated the general public and appealed all the stakeholders to work with enthusiasm and intensive zeal to involve grassroots level workers and Government functionaries to make the entire district ODF in shortest possible time.
He appreciated the hard work of all those who contributed in making the panchayats ODF.
On the occasion, the DDC felicitated many front line campaigners and emphasized upon them to motivate other towards the Swachh Bharat Mission campaign.
Among others, Block Development Officer, Liyaqat Ali Khan, Block Medical Officer, Dr. Mohd Yasin, Naib Tehsildar Sudhmahadev, Rafiq Ahmed and other tehsil level officers and field functionaries of various departments besides large number of prominent citizen were present on the occasion, the official added.