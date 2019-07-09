Udhampur admin targets to complete survey of dropouts by July 25

July 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Administration Udhampur has targeted to complete survey of dropouts by July 25 as part of its “Back to School” initiative.

As per an official, the district administration has launched the campaign to cover all children below 14 years and ensure that no child remains out of the school.

The survey to assess the actual number of “Out of School Children” is on in the district and will be completed by July 25, 2019. The children below 14 years of age and out of schools shall be identified through Zonal Education Officers by involving Panchs/Sarpanchs and civil society members.

The district administration has decided to provide monthly allowance and free books to this target group and introduce special bridge courses offering different levels of education.

In this regard, District Development Commissioner Dr. Piyush Singla today chaired a meeting to review the progress made so far.

The meeting discussed in length the modalities for evolving quality education system and ensure 100 per cent enrollment in the schools, besides bringing down the dropout rate to zero.

Meanwhile, the Education Department has set up 24 x 7 helpline (01992 – 272727/272728) to obtain any clarification in this regard.

The Deputy Chief Education Officer, Ram Kumar Gupta (contact No. 9419215154) has been designated as Nodal Officer, the official added.