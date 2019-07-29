Udhampur admin for strict action against defaulters of PCPNDT Act, launches helpline

July 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

In order to fillip sex ratio in the district, Udhampur District Administration on Sunday launched "Jeene Do" helpline to deal with defaulters of PCPNDT Act under Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme.

As per an official, taking serious view of declining sex ratio in the district, Deputy Commissioner Dr Piyush Singla decided to launch the helpline to enable the public to lodge complaint regarding illegal sex detection.

A mobile number 9469793363 has been dedicated to public to register complaints regarding sex determination during pre-natal check ups.

The DC has made fervent appeal to public to register their complaints regarding sex determination at any private or government establishment on the given number through SMS, call or WhatsApp message. He informed that the identity of informer will not be disclosed and he or she will be suitably rewarded.

Pertinently, the DC has issued directions to all the BMOs and Medical Officers to check the Ultrasound establishments regularly. He had also directed the Asha and Anganwadi workers to register all pregnant women in their areas and follow up each case.

