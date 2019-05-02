Udhampur: 58 cases taken up in monthly Lok Adalat

May 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A monthly Lok Adalat was organized in the Munsiff Court Complex, Chenani on Wednesday in which 58 cases of different nature were taken up for settlement.

As per an official, the lok adalat took up 13 criminal cases, 2 pre-litigation matters, 6 civil cases, 6 miscellaneous cases besides 31 traffic related issues and 1 civil case was settled and Rs. 2600 were realized in criminal matters on the spot.

In case of 31 traffic challans, the violators were fined an amount of Rs.10,800 /, the official added.