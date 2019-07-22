About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
July 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

UCC wins Champions Trophy 2019

Beats VCC by 19 runs in final 

 United Cricket Club (UCC) won the title of 2nd Edition of Champions Trophy 2019 defeated Valley Cicket Club (VCC) by 19 runs in the final of the Tournament being played at TRC ground Srinagar on Sunday.
The tournament was organized by the Cricket Fertanity of Dalgate and 32 teams participate in the tournament.
Winning the toss the Life Valley cricket club and asked to opposite team to bat.
In the allotted 30 overs the UCC scored 200 runs for the last of all wickets at 29.5 overs and set 201 runs target to opposite team. Lateef scored highest 56 runs while Zahid 26. Javeed of VCC took six wickets.
In reply VCC scored 181 runs in 30 overs thus they lost the match with 19 runs. In the last over they need 25 runs but they could score only 6 runs. Sayeed Sagar of UCC took three wickets.
Sagar was declared man of the match for his best all rounder performance.
Secretary Sports council Sarmand Hafiz was the chief guest and distributed trophies among the winners and runner up.
A trophy and Rs. 25,000/= cheaque was handed over to winner team while Rs. 15,000/- and a trophy was also handed over the runner up.
Several senior players and prominent citizens were present during the match.

Pic Arco

Pic Akber

Latest News

Guv inaugurates tourism festival, announces two new degree colleges fo ...

Guv inaugurates tourism festival, announces two new degree colleges fo ...

Jul 21 | Agencies
Man held for posting pic of himself having beef in Tamil Nadu

Man held for posting pic of himself having beef in Tamil Nadu

Jul 21 | Press Trust of India
Develop Patnitop as trekker

Develop Patnitop as trekker's heaven: Navin Choudhary

Jul 21 | Press Trust of India
Kashmir weary of leaders elected with 10% vote: Jitendra Singh

Kashmir weary of leaders elected with 10% vote: Jitendra Singh

Jul 21 | Rising Kashmir News
Crime Branch questions Naeem Akhtar over alleged irregularities in JKP ...

Crime Branch questions Naeem Akhtar over alleged irregularities in JKP ...

Jul 21 | Press Trust of India
UGC may allow pursuing multiple degrees simultaneously

UGC may allow pursuing multiple degrees simultaneously

Jul 21 | Press Trust of India
Two arrested with charas, 4000 Codeine bottles in Anantnag

Two arrested with charas, 4000 Codeine bottles in Anantnag

Jul 21 |
Teenager dies in Shopian road accident

Teenager dies in Shopian road accident

Jul 21 | Agencies
Police files chargesheet against six associates of Al-Badr militants

Police files chargesheet against six associates of Al-Badr militants

Jul 21 | Agencies
Over 4000 yatris leave Jammu for Amarnath cave

Over 4000 yatris leave Jammu for Amarnath cave

Jul 21 | Press Trust of India
Minor girl rescued within hours of abduction in Poonch, accused arrest ...

Minor girl rescued within hours of abduction in Poonch, accused arrest ...

Jul 21 | Press Trust of India
Former PDP leader Khalil Bandh joins NC

Former PDP leader Khalil Bandh joins NC

Jul 21 | RK Online Desk
3 killed, 10 injured in suicide blast outside hospital in Pakistan

3 killed, 10 injured in suicide blast outside hospital in Pakistan

Jul 21 | Press Trust of India
Chandrayaan-2 all set for second lunar mission tomorrow

Chandrayaan-2 all set for second lunar mission tomorrow

Jul 21 | Agencies
Army man killed in

Army man killed in 'unprovoked' firing from across LoC: Pak Army

Jul 21 | Press Trust of India
Boy drowns in Jehlum in Baramulla, rescue operation on

Boy drowns in Jehlum in Baramulla, rescue operation on

Jul 21 | RK Online Desk
Imran Khan arrives in US, will meet Trump on Monday

Imran Khan arrives in US, will meet Trump on Monday

Jul 21 | Press Trust of India
Police arrests 15 timber smugglers in Sopore

Police arrests 15 timber smugglers in Sopore

Jul 21 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
July 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

UCC wins Champions Trophy 2019

Beats VCC by 19 runs in final 

              

 United Cricket Club (UCC) won the title of 2nd Edition of Champions Trophy 2019 defeated Valley Cicket Club (VCC) by 19 runs in the final of the Tournament being played at TRC ground Srinagar on Sunday.
The tournament was organized by the Cricket Fertanity of Dalgate and 32 teams participate in the tournament.
Winning the toss the Life Valley cricket club and asked to opposite team to bat.
In the allotted 30 overs the UCC scored 200 runs for the last of all wickets at 29.5 overs and set 201 runs target to opposite team. Lateef scored highest 56 runs while Zahid 26. Javeed of VCC took six wickets.
In reply VCC scored 181 runs in 30 overs thus they lost the match with 19 runs. In the last over they need 25 runs but they could score only 6 runs. Sayeed Sagar of UCC took three wickets.
Sagar was declared man of the match for his best all rounder performance.
Secretary Sports council Sarmand Hafiz was the chief guest and distributed trophies among the winners and runner up.
A trophy and Rs. 25,000/= cheaque was handed over to winner team while Rs. 15,000/- and a trophy was also handed over the runner up.
Several senior players and prominent citizens were present during the match.

Pic Arco

Pic Akber

News From Rising Kashmir

;