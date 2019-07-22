UCC wins Champions Trophy 2019

July 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Beats VCC by 19 runs in final

United Cricket Club (UCC) won the title of 2nd Edition of Champions Trophy 2019 defeated Valley Cicket Club (VCC) by 19 runs in the final of the Tournament being played at TRC ground Srinagar on Sunday.

The tournament was organized by the Cricket Fertanity of Dalgate and 32 teams participate in the tournament.

Winning the toss the Life Valley cricket club and asked to opposite team to bat.

In the allotted 30 overs the UCC scored 200 runs for the last of all wickets at 29.5 overs and set 201 runs target to opposite team. Lateef scored highest 56 runs while Zahid 26. Javeed of VCC took six wickets.

In reply VCC scored 181 runs in 30 overs thus they lost the match with 19 runs. In the last over they need 25 runs but they could score only 6 runs. Sayeed Sagar of UCC took three wickets.

Sagar was declared man of the match for his best all rounder performance.

Secretary Sports council Sarmand Hafiz was the chief guest and distributed trophies among the winners and runner up.

A trophy and Rs. 25,000/= cheaque was handed over to winner team while Rs. 15,000/- and a trophy was also handed over the runner up.

Several senior players and prominent citizens were present during the match.

Pic Arco

Pic Akber