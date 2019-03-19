UAE played important role in reducing Indo-Pak tensions: Envoy

March 19, 2019 | Press Trust of India

The UAE played an important role in reducing tensions between India and Pakistan after Indian jets carried out air strikes in Balakot and Pakistan downed Indian fighter jet, the Gulf nation's ambassador here said Monday.

Ahmed Al Banna, however, said the UAE did not mediate between the two countries and that the aim of its efforts was to decrease the tension.

"The UAE played an important role in easing tensions (between India and pakistan)," Banna said during an event at IIT-Delhi.

The envoy also referred to Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan's telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan on February 28.

"There was a phone call from our Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Commander of the Armed Forces to Prime Minister Modi and to Pakistan PM Imran Khan," the envoy said.

"Our role was to give words of wisdom and tried to sort out the differences in a peaceful manner just like the UAE has done in its relationship with Iran," he said.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after Indian Air Force fighter jets conduct air raids in Balakot deep inside Pakistan on February 26.

The next day Pakistan downed Indian fighter jet and captured its pilot, which was later released.

