U19 boys Inter School tournament begins at Bhaderwah

July 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Additional Deputy Commissioner Bhaderwah, Dr. Ravi Kumar Bharti today inaugurated the District Level Inter school Tournament in various sports disciplines at Government Higher Secondary School Boys Bhaderwah.

The tournament is being organised by the department of Youth Services & Sports Doda in the disciplines of Volley Ball, Kho-Kho, Kabaddi, Badminton, wrestling.

ADC Bhaderwah was the Chief Guest on the Tournament, while Principal GHSS Boys Bhaderwah, Shabnum Nigar was the guest of honour.

DYSSO Doda informed that about 373 students from 24 institutions are participating in the tournament in boys category in the discipline of Kho-Kho, Kabaddi, Volleyball, Badminton and Wrestling.

The first match in the discipline of Kabaddi was played between HSS Berreru and HSS Jathali, HSS Jathali Beat HSS Berreru

Volley Ball HSS Kilothran Beat HSS Malothi by 2-0, and HSS Boys Bhaderwah Beat HSS Bhalra by 2-0 and HSS Chinta Beat HSS Mohala.