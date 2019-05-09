U15 SFA I-League team leaves for Kolkata

May 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council flagged off the State Football Academy Under-15 team for the lay Off Round of Hero Aiff Junior I-League to be held at Kolkata from 14th May 2019 onwards.

The ceremony was presided over by Divisional Sports Officer (K) Nuzhat Ara alongside Sports Officer Central Nusrat Gazala and Vice President JKFA Nazir Ahmed Bhat.

Earlier SFA U15 Team qualified by topping the first round upsetting the likes Real Kashmir and Lonestar Kashmir. The second round of the tournament will feature some of the best academy teams of the country including Kerala blaster, Dempo, Delhi Dynamos etc giving a chance for the SFA boys to rub shoulders with some of the best talent of the country.

The officials interacted with the young footballers and encouraged them by assuring all sort of support and assistance. The enthusiastic players were highly motivated by the encouraging words and vowed to do their best and make the state proud