Two youths drown in Udhampur

Two youths on Thursday drowned in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir.
"Two youths died due to drowning this afternoon in the water at Birmah Nallah in Udhampur," police here said.
They said that dead bodies have been fished out and taken to District Hospital Udhampur for post-mortem.
[Representational Pic]
Two youths on Thursday drowned in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir.
"Two youths died due to drowning this afternoon in the water at Birmah Nallah in Udhampur," police here said.
They said that dead bodies have been fished out and taken to District Hospital Udhampur for post-mortem.
[Representational Pic]