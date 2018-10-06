Two youth missing in Pulwama

Srinagar:
Two youth from south Kashmir’s Pulwama district have gone missing for the last several days, police sources said on Friday.
They said two youth including Bilal Ahmad Magray son of Abdul Hamid Magray of Rajpora, Pulwama and Sajad Ahmad Dar son of Abdul Hamid Dar of Rahmoo have gone missing. While Bilal, a student, is missing from 26 September 2018, Sajad, a first-year student of Bachelors in Lab Technician at college in New Delhi, has gone missing since yesterday, they said. Both the families lodged the missing reports at police station Rajpora, Pulwama, they said. Sources said the families have apprehensions that the youth may have joined militancy as their whereabouts are not known hitherto.
Station House Officer (SHO) told GNS that the families of the duo approached the police station Rajpora and filed the missing reports. “We have registered a case and started investigations into it,” he said.