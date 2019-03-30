Two youth injured in Army firing in Pulwama

March 30, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Two youth were injured on Saturday evening when government forces allegedly fired upon them in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

A police official said that government forces had laid a naka on Pulwama-Shopian raod near a bridge in Bandzoo village and were frisking passengers after a grenade attack in main town Pulwama.

He said that a biker and his pillion rider were signaled to stop but they jumped the naka.

They were fired upon in which both of them sustained injuries and were shifted to district hospital Pulwama where doctors referred them to Srinagar for specialised treatment.

The injured were identified as Shahid Farooq Bhat, resident of Prichoo village and Aqib Ahmad Dar of Ashmander village.

Doctors at DH Pulwama said that Aqib has firearm injury in abdomen and Shahid in thighs.

[Representational Pic]