Two youth injured during clashes in Kalantra Baramulla

March 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Two youth sustained injuriesduring clashes with government forces in Kalantra area of Baramulla on Thursday.

Two residents one of Kalantra and another belonging to Bandipayeen were injured during clashes, a local informed Rising Kashmir.

“Both have been taken to hospitals after receiving injuries,” he said.

Clashes erupted in Kalantra amid an ongoing gunfight at Bandipayeen village which started on Thursday morning.

[Representational Pic]