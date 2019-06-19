Two youth die in Ganderbal road accident

June 19, 2019 | Umar Raina

A youth, who was injured in a road accident at Lar area of Central Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Tuesday evening, succumbed to injuries on Wednesday, taking the death to two.

An Official told Rising Kashmir that a tipper, bearing registration n JK03-7541, collided with a motorcycle, bearing registration no. JK01AA-5371 at Lar bypass, causing on-the-spot death of Uzair Ahmad Lone son of Showkat Ahmad Resident of Duderhama Ganderbal and injuries to Usaid Ahmad son of Mohammed Yousuf Bhat.

Bhat was immediately taken to a local hospital where from he was referred to SKIMS Soura in a critical condition, he said.

However, he succumbed injuries on Wednesday morning.

Police have registered a case and initiated investigation into the incident, the official said, adding the tipper driver has been arrested.