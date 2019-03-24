Two youth detained at Lakhanpur sent to JIC for questioning

March 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Police late night detained two Kashmiri youth following intelligence inputs at Lakhanpur when the duo was returning from Pakistan.

Shabir Ahmed son of Ghulam Nabi resident of Tangpura and Imtyaz Ahmed son of Ghulam Mohammed of Kangan had gone to Pakistan to meet their relatives in the neighbouring country through a valid visa via Wagah Border in Punjab.

The State intelligence wing swung into action and informed the Lakhanpur Police about the return of two persons from Pakistan.

“The duo boarded a slipper bus from Amritsar for Jammu. On their way to Jammu, the Lakhanpur police intercepted the bus at 2:30 AM and detained both the Kashmiri people,” sources said.

They claimed that they were taken to the police station Lakhanpur for their questioning, and “In the morning, they were handed over to a Special Police team which took them to Joint Interrogation Centre (JIC) at Miran Sahib.”

It was suspected that both allegedly came in contact with the militant outfits in Pakistan allegedly during their stay in Pakistan for over two months.

“They initially had one month’s visa, and later, they got it extended for one more month, which became the reason of suspicion,” said the sources in the police department.

Several attempts were made to get the official statement from the police officials, but official concerned remained tight-lipped over the detention of the two Kashmiri youth.

