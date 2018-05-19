Two years on Rajbagh family awaits justice

Irfan YattooSrinagar:
Even after passing of two years, the family of a school teacher, Saiqa Wanchoo who was allegedly poisoned by her in-laws, her family is still waiting justice.
On Friday, the family of Saiqa accused police of not acting against the culprits involved in the murder of their daughter and has become a mute spectator on the issue.
As per her family, she died at her husband’s residence at Kursoo Rajbagh during the intervening night of May 15 and 16, in year 2016. She was declared brought dead by doctors at SMHS.
They accused that she was profusely frothing from her mouth and nose and her body had swollen, with very prominent injury marks on her body, and most noticeable her body had turned blue, which is a classic case of ‘Poisoning’.
Kankashan Wanchoo, sister of deceased told Rising Kashmir that besides all these signs, no serious action was taken by the police against the accused.
“ No circumstantial evidence was collected from her husband’s house in Rajbagh where she breathed her last,” she said adding that no FIR was lodged against her in-laws,” who according to her were torturing her and abuse her for not being a mother.
She said, the post-mortem reports were tampered, as no major organ such as liver sample was sent for autopsy.
“Her influential husband and in-laws were not even once taken in custody for investigation,” she said.
She accused that deceased’s husband has not settled her pension case with the State Education department thus questions his sincerity. Nor the department showed any empathy to settle her dues and pension case, she added.
Wanchoo said some people are conducting fake seminars and science programs in her memory, have you ever considered making just a phone call to Saiqa’s mother for asking her wellbeing? Or have you ever considered getting Saiqa’s Education department pension case settled? She questioned.
43 old Shaika was a teacher posted at Government Girls Higher Secondary School Sonwar. She was awarded President’s best teacher award for the year 2016 posthumously.
However, SHO, Rajbagh Police Station, PD Nitya termed the family allegations baseless.
Nitya told Rising Kashmir post-mortem report of deceased suggested that no poison was detected in her body.
“The report detected that there was the blood clot in her heart and that resulted in her death, she said.
She said the case was investigated under 1/74 CRPC and we have submitted our report to district magistrate in the year 2016.