Two women rescued after boat capsizes in Wular Lake

June 19, 2019

A woman and her daughter were rescued after a boat capsized in Wular Lake near Zurimanz village of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Wednesday.

Reports said Rafiqa Begum and her daughter, Laali were going to Sopore via Wular Lake when their boat capsized in the lake near a Navy camp.

They were saved from drowning after navy personnel noticed the boat capsize, reports said.

(Representational picture)