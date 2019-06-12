Two women die after tree falls on them in Bandipora village

June 12, 2019 | M T Rasool

Two women died when a tree fell on them at Chandaji area of north Kashmir's Bandipora district, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Shariefa Begum and Mubeena Begum of Chandaji village, a police official said.

Both the women were on the way to nearby forest area when a tree uprooted by winds fell on them.

Pertinently, the area received heavy rainfall amid winds last night.

(Representational picture)