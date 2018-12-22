Two way traffic creates congestion on highway

Srinagar, Dec 21 :
The Srinagar-Jammu highway on Friday witnessed a huge traffic mess as the traffic instead of one way, the vehicular movement from the either sides was allowed by the authorities, commuters said.
Hundreds of Srinagar-Jammu bound vehicles remain stranded at Qazigund due to the traffic mess.
The passengers travelling from Srinagar-Jammu had to face tremendous hardships today due to the traffic mess. They said that the traffic mess has again returned to the highway following the transfer of erstwhile IGP Traffic, Basant Rath.
Talking to local news agency, a commuter said that they left from Srinagar at 06:30 in the morning but failed to cross the Jawahar Tunnel till 02 pm due to the traffic mess on the either sides of the highway.
“We are not able to reach even Nowgam Banihal,” he said.
Pertinently, the traffic department had announced that the vehicles coming from Srinagar-Jammu will be allowed to play on the highway today.
However, the vehicles from the either sides were allowed to ply on the highway, thus creating traffic mess, which resulted in hardships to the passengers. (KNS)