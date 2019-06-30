Two warehouses operating from residential area sealed in Srinagar

June 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The authorities in Srinagar Saturday raided and sealed two commercial warehouses operating from a residential area at Firdousabad Batamaloo, here.

The official spokesperson said the raid followed a complaint from a local resident who reported operation of commercial warehouses in the residential area and the resultant nuisance that trucks passing through it to unload goods thereat cause the residents and sought action there against.

Sub Divisional Magistrate West Hamida Akhtar under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar K K Sidha visited the area and sealed the warehouses found operating in the residential area in violation of rules. The team of officers also seized two trucks from the site.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary who directed for immediate action against the violation has sought a report from concerned officers regarding establishment of commercial establishments in residential areas in violation of the established norms.

Dr Shahid said commercial activities in residential areas are a gross disregard for civic rules accounting for a serious form of public nuisance. He urged the general public to report instances of violations in this regard assuring of strict action there against.