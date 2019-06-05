Two veiled women 'loot' gold worth Rs 1.5 Cr from jewelry shop

June 05, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Case is being investigated from all angles: Police

Two burqa (veil) clad women, looted gold and other valuables from a jewelry shop in Barbarshah area of Srinagar using 'chemical spray' to make the owner unconscious before executing the crime on Monday.

Ishfaq Ahmed Zargar, the owner was busy with his routine work on Monday, when two burqa clad women entered his shop and used 'chemical spray' to make him unconscious, and looted cash, jewelry and other precious articles worth around 1.5 crore rupees from his shop.

“One among the duo had visited my shop earlier and that time she ordered a pair of bangles,” Zargar said after regaining his senses.

He said when they entered his shop, his nephew was also present in the shop and the women had covered their faces . On entering the shop, they told us that they want to sell some gold and buy fresh designs.

“First they asked for a ring and but I was not having the actual size. Then I asked them to wait and the order will be completed next day but they refused," Zargar said.

He said they compelled him to send his nephew to a nearby shop to get the size of ring they wanted.

In that course of time, they attacked me with strange chemical painted on tissue paper; I felt unconscious and was trying to overpower them but they pricked some needle into my neck.

Subsequently, the accused looted silver and gold jewelry that was on display and carried it in a bag.

“I opened my eyes at hospital and was asked by relatives that only two-three rings are missing from the shop but I did not know that it would be a big disaster for my life,” he said.

According to Zargar the exact value of the robbed items is yet to be ascertained, it is presumed to be around more than rupees 1.5 crore.

Amid sobs, Zargar said, “Nothing has been left now, I fear I may discontinue this profession."

Meanwhile, a 10-second CCTV footage video is doing rounds on social media, in which two women can be seen using chemical spray to overpower the owner.

A police official at KralKhud Police Station told Rising Kashmir that they have registered an FIR in the case.

“We are investigating the case from all angles. Due to masked faces identity of the women is yet to be ascertained," the official said.

The police official said they have asked the owner to verify the stolen items.

"To verify his claims he also has to produce bills for the stolen items," the official added.