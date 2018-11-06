Two truck drivers stranded at Zojilla Pass rescued by BRO

Srinagar, Nov 05 :
Two truck drivers stranded at Zojilla Pass in Sonamarg region from Sunday were rescued by Border Roads Organization ans taken to safer place.
The Snowfall on Saturday disrupted traffic and blocked major connecting roads in Kashmir valley.
Many trucks were remained stranded on Sonmarg-Kargil road due to snowfall.
Officials said that after snow clearance the stranded vehicles and their drivers were evacuated safely.
However, they said that two truck drivers coming from Srinagar towards Leh got stranded for three days at Captain Mohr at on Zojilla Pass.
“They were stranded for last three day. After hectic efforts their rescue could be possible,” said Brig Amit Singh Soham Chief Engineer Project Vijayak Kargil.
He said that BRO men started rescue operation at 6.30 today morning and after strenuous efforts the two drivers we're rescued and evacuated safely.
He said adding that about 50 trucks stranded have been moved back to Drass from Minamarg.
As per officials, at least 11 feet of snow was recorded in the Zojilla Range. (KNS)