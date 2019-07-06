Two troops injured as India-Pak armies exchange fire along LoC in Rajouri

July 06, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Two Army personnel were injured during an exchage of firing with Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district , officials said on Saturday.

The troops, who were manning a forward post in the Romali Dhara area of Nowshera sector, were injured in the firing on Friday night, they added.

A defence spokesperson said Pakistani troops initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing from small arms, followed by mortar-shelling around 9 pm on Friday.

The Army retaliated in a befitting manner to silence the Pakistani guns, he added.

The cross-LoC firing and shelling continued till 10.30 pm, the officials said, adding that the casualties suffered by the Pakistani troops in the retaliatory action were not known immediately.

The injured troops were evacuated and were undergoing treatment at a military hospital, they said.