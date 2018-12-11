About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Two teens detained in temple theft case in Rajouri

Published at December 11, 2018 12:22 AM 0Comment(s)468views


Press Trust of India

Jammu, Dec 10:

 Two teenagers were Monday detained for their alleged involvement in a temple theft case in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, the police said.
A local resident had Sunday lodged an FIR about the theft in an ancient temple in old Thanamandi, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajouri Yougal Manhas said.
The police team headed by Station House Officer (SHO) of Thanamandi Police Station Nazir Ahmad began the investigation immediately and names of the two teenagers surfaced, he added.
The police then conducted a raid and nabbed the two boys, aged 15 and 11 years, he said further.
The minors were produced in the court of special juvenile magistrate, he said, adding the case was further being investigated.


Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top