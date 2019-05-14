About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 14, 2019 | Tahir Mushtaq

Two suspected militants nabbed in Gool: Police

‘Were intending to join LeT, revive militancy in Pir Panjal’

 Army and Police on Monday claimed to have foiled an alleged attempt to fuel militancy with the arrest of two suspected persons alongwith one AK 47 rifle, 30 bullets and some cash.
Sources said that Gool area of Ramban district witnessed massive movement of security forces following inputs about the presence of two suspected persons with ammunition.
“A joint search operation was launched by the 58 Rashtriya Rifles and Jammu-Kashmir Police in Hara area of Gool, during early morning hours at 3:30 AM. During the searches, the security forces intercepted two suspected persons,” said the defense sources.
They said that both the suspected were put to sustained questioning during which they broke down. “They confessed to be working for Lashker-e-Toiba militant outfit,” said the police in a statement.
It further claimed that the duo was allegedly acting on the instructions of one Naveed alias Abu Talla, an active militant of LeT.
Both of them were taken into custody and their identity was established as Showkat Ahmed Sheikh son of Ghulam Nabi Sheikh of Charsoo, Awantipora, Pulwama and Taweel Mohiudin Dar son of Ghulam Mohiudin Dar of Malipura, Kulgam.
The security forces have recovered one AK 47 rifle, one AK 47 magazine, 30 rounds and Indian currency Rs 8771.
A case under FIR Number 40 of 2019 under section 121 A, 120 B, 122 RPC 13/17/19 ULA (P) Act has been registered at the police station concerned, while security officials remained tight lipped to disclose further details.
Meanwhile, Army has said that sources confirmed that both intended to join cadre of Lashkar e Toiba.
“The timely apprehension of suspected militants and recovery of war like stores has thwarted the nefarious design of organization to spread the ‘Arc of Terrorism’ South of Pir Panjal Range.”

