Two suspected militants held, AK-47, cash seized in Ramban district

May 13, 2019 | Agencies

Two suspected militants were arrested in a joint operation of Army and Police with AK-47 and cash worth crores in Gool area of Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

"Two persons have been arrested with Ak-47 rifle and a cash worth Rs 1.5 crore in Hara area of Gool in Ramban," police sources here said.

They were held by the police and army joint teams on a specific inputs, sources added.

[UNI]