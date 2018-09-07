About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Two suspected Kashmiri militants arrested in Delhi

Published at September 07, 2018 05:02 PM


Agencies

New Delhi

Two suspected militants hailing from Jammu Kashmir have been arrested from here, police said on Friday.

The suspects were arrested from the Red Fort area on Thursday night, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, P.S. Kushwah said.

Kushwah said the arrested were suspected to be associated with the global terror network's Jammu and Kashmir franchise.

The group is not known to have physical presence in Jammu Kashmir and the state police have been denying that IS militants were operating from there.

