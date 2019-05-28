Two stunt bikers arrested in Rajbagh: Police

May 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Two persons were arrested by the police on Monday for performing bike stunts in Rajbagh area of Srinagar.

Police spokesman said that acting on complaints received from the community members of Rajbagh, Ikhrajhpora and Jawahar Nagar against stunt bikers who perform dangerous stunts on public roads with blazing horns thereby create panic and endanger the lives of roadside commuters.

On receiving these complaints, Officers from Police Station Rajbagh laid various surprise checkpoints at various locations.

Two stunt bikers identified as Shariq Irshad Khan, son of Irshad Ah Khan, a resident of Jawahar Nagar and Maroof Ahmad Mir, son of Manzoor Ahmad Mir, a resident of Alochibagh were arrested and their motorcycle was seized by the officers at a checkpoint. They have been taken to Police Station Rajbagh where they remain in custody.

A case FIR No. 45/2019 under relevant sections of law has already been registered at PS Rajbagh and investigations has been initiated in the matter.

In a statement, police said it would like to appeal to the youth and teenagers not to violate any traffic rules and regulations. Parents of such youngsters should realize that such actions only endanger the lives of their loved ones besides adding potential threat to the road users. Such acts of hooliganism on roadside disturb peace and serenity. Police will continue with such drives in coming days, the spokesman added.