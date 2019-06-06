About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
June 06, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Two SPOs go missing along with weapons in Pulwama

Two special police officers (SPO's) went missing along with their service rifles in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday, sources said.

They said that the SPOs identified as Suleiman Khan son of Bashir Ahmad Khan resident of Uthmulla Shopian and Shabir Ahmad Dar son of Mohammad Hashim Dar resident of Tujan Pulwama went missing along with their weapons from District Police lines Pulwama. 

Further details awaited.

 

