Two slain militants identified as JeM members, one of them local resident

March 24, 2019 | Ghulam Hassan

Two militant killed in an encounter with Government forces at Warpora area of Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district have been identified as members of Jaish-e-Mohammad and one of them has been identified as a local resident.

SSP Sopore Javid Iqbal said that the bodies of both the militants were recovered from the encounter site Saturday afternoon and one of them has been identified as Tahir Ahmad War alias Tahir Molvi of Warpora.



"We called his family and they identified him as their kin," the SSP said, adding that body has been handed over to the family.

Tahir Molvi, he said was active from 13-06-2018 and was involved in a number of civilian killings and attacks on government forces.

The other militant was a foreigner and his identity is being established.

Reports reaching here said that the residential house of Mohammad Maqbool Najar where the militants were hiding initially razed to rubble. During the course of the gunfight three more residential houses of Mohd Akbar War, Mohd Ramzan War and Showkat Ahmad Najar were damaged completely.

Following the gunfight, clashes between youth and forces also reported near the encounter site and the main town Sopore.

The encounter broke out at Mir Mohalla area of Warpora Sopore after a joint team of Army’s 22 RR, special operation group of police and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in the area on Thursday morning.

Station House Officer (SHO) and his two security guards were injured near the encounter site yesterday. GNS

