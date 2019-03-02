About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Two siblings, their mother injured in fresh shelling in Poonch

Published at March 02, 2019 02:40 PM 0Comment(s)573views


Agencies

Srinagar
Two siblings and their mother were injured as India and Pakistan troops shelled each other at Mankote area of Poonch district on Saturday.
 
In the shelling,  two siblings Azad Ahmad, Zahida Khatoon and their mother Zarina wife of Mohd Shabir of Ghani village in Mankote received injuries,  a police officer said. 
 
The injured were taken to SDH Mendhar where their condition is stated to be stable.
 
On Friday evening, three members of a family including a brother, sister and their mother died and two others injured when a shell hit their house at Salotri in Krishna Ghati sector. 
Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top