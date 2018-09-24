Two revenue officials killed, another injured in Machil mishap

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Two revenue officials were killed and another was injured after a Maruti car overturned and rolled down into a deep gorge in Machil area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Sunday late evening.
Reports said that a Maruti car (JK02AJ-2977) skidded off the road and rolled down into a deep gorge near Z-Gali in Machil. In the incident, two patwaris died on the spot while as another was injured.
Soon after the mishap, the locals of the area, police and troops of local BSF unit reached the spot and retrieved the bodies of the two deceased and evacuated the injured to a nearby hospital, they said.
Station House Officer (SHO), Kalaroose, Bashir Ahmad also confirmed the incident and identified the deceased as Sayeed Nayeem Ahmad Andrabi of Kantpora, Lolab and Aijaz Dar of Thayen, Kalaroose.
He said that the injured Patwari namely Farooq Ahmad Dar of Sogam, Lolab (posted at Chontiwari, Machil) was referred to SDH Kupwara from Primary Health Centre, Kalaroose.
Nayeem was posted at Halqi Hardi Ring, Machil while Aijaz was posted as Patwari Dudi, Machil.
"A case has been registered and further investigations have been taken up in this regard," he said. (GNS)