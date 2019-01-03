Two residential houses gutted in Baramulla

Noor ul HaqBaramulla Jan 02:
Two residential houses were completely gutted while as six other structures received partial damage in a nocturnal fire incident in densely populated Old Town area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
Reports said that fire broke out in the double storey house of Abdul Gaffar Khosa in Ganie Hamam Old Town area on Wednesday. The fire soon engulfed another neighboring house belonging to Altaf Ahmad Kaloo and his two brothers. Residents of Ganaie Hamam said that the fire broke out at around 2:30 a.m on Wednesday creating panic in the area.
"Despite adverse and cold weather employees of fire and emergency services department with the help of locals doused the flames and saved the neighboring houses," Ishfaq Ahmad Mir, a local said.
An official source said that two residential houses gutted completely in the incident while as two other houses and four shops damaged partially.