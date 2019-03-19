Two residential houses, cow shed gutted in Rafiabad

March 19, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

Two residential houses and a cow shed were damaged in a massive fire incident at Lorihama Rafiabad area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday evening, damaging property worth lakhs.

A police official said that the fire started from a cow shed which later on engulfed two residential houses in a locality of Lorihama village of Rafiabad.

Soon after the incident, people rushed towards the area besides fire tenders from the area were also pressed into service to douse the flames.

An official from Fire and Emergency Service Department said that the fire was massive but timely action of fire service staff saved the neighbouring houses.

“Due to swift action from fire service men, the flames were doused with no more damage in the dense populated locality. Two residential structures and a cow shed got damaged in the inferno,” he said.

He said that a double storey and a single storey residential house was damaged in the fire.

“Piles of dry straw caught fire in the cow shed probably due to a cigarette butt. However efforts are on to ascertain the cause of fire,” the official added.