Two rape accused among three absconders arrested: Police

Published at July 21, 2018


Press Trust of India

Jammu:

Three persons, including two rape accused, were on Friday arrested in separate operations in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, police said.
They were evading arrest for several years and were nabbed from different villages on the basis of specific information, Senior Superintendent of Police (Rajouri) Yougal Manhas said.
One of the absconders, Mohammad Qayoom, resident of Bata-Dhurian village of Mendhar, was wanted in a rape case registered against him in 2013 and was arrested from Manjakote area, he said.
The officer said Mohammad Qasim, of Pargal village of Darhal, was also facing rape charges and was evading arrest since 2016. He was arrested from Somwali Dhok in the higher reaches of Darhal, Manhas added.
The third person was arrested from the Panja Chowk area of Rajouri, the SSP said.

