Two question papers of UG 2nd semester leaked in a week

May 12, 2019 | RiyazBhat

After leaking of question paper of English subject on Wednesday of Undergraduate (UG) level program, another such incident occurred on Saturday when the question paper of UG Environmental Science (EVS) was leaked hours prior to the scheduled examination.

Leaking of two question papers of UG second semester subjects in a week has raised alarm.

Students of different colleges said, “There seems to be no transparency by University of Kashmir (KU) in conducting fair examinations as the students are easily obtaining the question papers prior scheduled an examination.”

One of the students of Government Degree College, Imran Ahmad said, “The examination for EVS subject of UG 2nd semester of 2018 batch and backlog students of 2016 batch was supposed to be held at 3 pm but the students were circulating the question papers on social media prior to the scheduled time.”

He said leaking of question paper is a grave injustice to the students who work hard for the examinations to obtain good marks, adding “The matter must be inquired by the concerned KU authorities.”

Principal Government Degree College Kulgam Prof Abdul RehmanNajar accepted that the English paper was leaked before the scheduled time.

“The English paper of 2nd semester was scheduled on May 9, however one of the students had the paper on May 08.”

Najar said, “A professor of the English department of the varsity informed me that the duplicate paper was the same as original and I accordingly informed the KU controller examination about the issue.”

He also said that the leak has not happened at college level but at KU level.

As soon as the paper of EVS was leaked and being circulated on social media, the KU postponed the examination.

Controller examination KU, Farooq Ahmad Mir said, “We have postponed the examination of EVS and as of now we have no information about the leaking of the EVS paper.