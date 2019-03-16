Two Pulwama youth booked under PSA for 'anti-national' activities

March 16, 2019 | Agencies

Two youths were arrested in Pulwama district of south Kashmir under Public Safety Act (PSA) for alleged anti-national activities and shifted to Jammu, official sources said here on Saturday.

According to the sources, Nasir Rashid, resident of Rajpora and Ashiq Hussain Dar resident of Rohmoo in south Kashmir district of Pulwama, were arrested about a fortnight ago.

Sources said both the youths were booked under PSA act and shifted to Kotbalwal Jail, Jammu.